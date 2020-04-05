The international athletics calendar after coronavirus

The COVID-19 outbreak has stopped the world and the sport. European Athletics and World Athletics, and all the national federation, decided to postpone or cancel most of the national and international events of 2020.

European Athletics Championships, who will take place in Paris from 25 to 30 August, in for now confirmed, but LOC, European Athletics and Athletics French Federation are studying all the possible options.

Here you have the new international calendar.

European Throwing Cup, Leiria – Dates to be announced

World Athletics Racewalking Team Championships, Minsk – Dates to be announced

European U18 Championships, Rieti – Dates to be announced

World Athletics U20 Championships, Nairobi – Dates to be announced

Olympic Games, Tokyo – 23 July/8 August 2021

European Athletics Championships, Paris – Confirmed

World Athletics Indoor Championships, Nanjing – 19/21 March 2021

European 10,000m Cup – 2021

European Mountain Running Championships – 2021

World Athletics Championships, Oregon – 15/24 July 2022