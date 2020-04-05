The international athletics calendar after coronavirus

The COVID-19 outbreak has stopped the world and the sport. European Athletics and World Athletics, and all the national federation, decided to postpone or cancel most of the national and international events of 2020.
European Athletics Championships, who will take place in Paris from 25 to 30 August, in for now confirmed, but LOC, European Athletics and Athletics French Federation are studying all the possible options.
Here you have the new international calendar.
European Throwing Cup, Leiria – Dates to be announced
World Athletics Racewalking Team Championships, Minsk – Dates to be announced
European U18 Championships, Rieti – Dates to be announced
World Athletics U20 Championships, Nairobi – Dates to be announced
Olympic Games, Tokyo – 23 July/8 August 2021
European Athletics Championships, Paris – Confirmed
World Athletics Indoor Championships, Nanjing – 19/21 March 2021
European 10,000m Cup – 2021
European Mountain Running Championships – 2021
World Athletics Championships, Oregon – 15/24 July 2022